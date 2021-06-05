Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post $540.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.59 million and the lowest is $532.00 million. Kirby reported sales of $541.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,354. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 99.8% during the first quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 55,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kirby by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 25.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $68.10 on Friday. Kirby has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

