Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,360 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $250.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $182.01 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

