Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 18th

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.