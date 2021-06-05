Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

LE stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $139,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,895. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Lands’ End by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lands’ End by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

