Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PriceSmart by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PriceSmart by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT opened at $90.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.19. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $216,478.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $699,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,415.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,773 shares of company stock worth $14,538,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

