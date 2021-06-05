Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $10.70 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,000. Five Below comprises about 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Five Below at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Five Below by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.26. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.