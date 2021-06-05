Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 33,372 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,372 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Medifast worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 26.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth about $2,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED opened at $312.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.16. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The business’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MED. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

