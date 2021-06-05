Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LB. Scotiabank increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.90.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$44.36 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$45.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$247.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.1337241 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

