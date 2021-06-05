Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.56.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Leidos has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.