LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LC. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE LC opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 12,143 shares valued at $190,008. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.