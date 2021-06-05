Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,437.13 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,275.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

