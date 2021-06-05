LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

LX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LexinFintech stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

