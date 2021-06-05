Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.82. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 804,112 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $78,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

