Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NewRiver REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 96.67 ($1.26).

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 99.20 ($1.30) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £303.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

