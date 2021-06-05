Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.42.

Life Storage stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Life Storage by 478.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 51.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after acquiring an additional 928,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Life Storage by 53.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

