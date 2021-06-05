LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Financial Review

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 3.05% 29.70% 9.77% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

10.6% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LightInTheBox and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

ThredUp has a consensus target price of $20.86, indicating a potential downside of 9.94%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LightInTheBox and ThredUp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.73 $13.32 million N/A N/A ThredUp $186.01 million 11.73 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats ThredUp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also provides supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as technology research and development, mobile application software development, and information technology support services. The company offers its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

