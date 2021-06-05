Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $203.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

