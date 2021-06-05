Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $780.00 Million

Brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report $780.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800.00 million and the lowest is $766.50 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $590.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,667,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

