LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Piper Sandler

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

LivaNova stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,387,000 after buying an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,715,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after buying an additional 137,265 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

