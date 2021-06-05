Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 4,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $394.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

