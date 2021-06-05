Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $25.14 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $25,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $568.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $280.01 and a 52 week high of $657.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $599.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.58.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 32.46 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

