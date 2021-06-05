Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $28.47 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 142.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,631 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after buying an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF opened at $27.30 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 2.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $146,881.50. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,323,630.84. Insiders have sold a total of 456,253 shares of company stock worth $13,014,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

