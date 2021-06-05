Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 489,750 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 965.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 540,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,750 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $32,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after buying an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,718,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,503,000. Institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

HYFM stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

