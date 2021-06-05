Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,871,000 after buying an additional 106,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 192,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $151.75 on Friday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

