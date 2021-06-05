Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,044 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.62% of Portland General Electric worth $26,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

POR opened at $48.95 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.27%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

