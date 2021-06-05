Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $18.43 Million Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 380,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $35.44 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 27.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

