Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 239,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,935,803 shares.The stock last traded at $13.38 and had previously closed at $12.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIDE. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,093,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 201,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $24,574,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.