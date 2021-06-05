Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 335 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 335.20 ($4.38). Approximately 12,574,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,884% from the average daily volume of 315,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

Separately, Numis Securities lowered Luceco to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £559.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 318.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In other news, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total value of £16,058 ($20,979.88).

About Luceco (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

