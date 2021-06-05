Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading Down 0.5%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.67. 726,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,052,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.91.

About Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

