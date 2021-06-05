Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNDNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SEB Equities cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

