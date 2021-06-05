Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$12.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.08. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.02.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.0795747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Insiders have sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

