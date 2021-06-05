Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mabuchi Motor stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Mabuchi Motor has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Mabuchi Motor Company Profile

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brush motors. The company sells its products in Japan, North and Latin America, Europe, China, and the Asia Pacific.

