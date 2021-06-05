Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Mabuchi Motor stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Mabuchi Motor has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.85.
Mabuchi Motor Company Profile
