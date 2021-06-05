Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Receives $38.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

MLFNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS MLFNF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.