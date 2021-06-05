Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 25.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $1,883,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

