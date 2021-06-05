MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 288.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX opened at $450.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $557.56.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total transaction of $1,354,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,070 shares of company stock worth $15,418,059. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

