Marvell Technology (MRVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 7th. Analysts expect Marvell Technology to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRVL opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -115.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

