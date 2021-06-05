Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,220 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 643,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 300,643 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

PBCT stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

