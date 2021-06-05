Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 8,554 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

NYSE:RHI opened at $90.38 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

