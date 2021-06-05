Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of G. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 216,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.