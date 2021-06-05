Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $623,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 281,553 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,889,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,428,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $222.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $223.79. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.62.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

