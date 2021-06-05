Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $635,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,134 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 206,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 102,308 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,699,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,992 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

