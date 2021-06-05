Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $590,000 Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,904,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $121.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.