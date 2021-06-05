Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Masco by 1,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 230,029 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

