Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 21,124 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. 20.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:MIT)

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

