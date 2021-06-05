Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). Materialise reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materialise by 715.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTLS opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.91. Materialise has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

