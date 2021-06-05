Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) is Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s 10th Largest Position

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 137,542 shares during the quarter. Matrix Service comprises 3.2% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 17.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 325,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 167,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.13. 64,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

