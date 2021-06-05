MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Shares Down 1.1%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.53. 4,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 14,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.

Several research firms recently commented on MAV. CIBC increased their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded MAV Beauty Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$219.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.56.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$36.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.78 million. Analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

