M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock.

SAA stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.26. The company has a market cap of £185.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.00. M&C Saatchi has a twelve month low of GBX 41.63 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.79 ($2.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40.

In other news, insider Gareth Davis purchased 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450.90 ($16,267.18).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

