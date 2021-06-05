McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $306,772.80 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total value of $306,772.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lori A. Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44.

NYSE MCK opened at $194.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

