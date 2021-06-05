Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Up 2.4%

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.65. 479,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 408,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 88,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $738,749.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 146,200 shares of company stock worth $1,065,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.90% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

